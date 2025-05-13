Special guest Elon cozies up to MbS as he joins him and Trump in conversation.

Searched through several videos of this, all were silent or music added.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was also in an animated conversation with Trump & MbS

Dozens of tech moguls and business leaders followed Trump to Saudi Arabia.

Adding:

Trump really doesn't seem to care about drinking traditional Arabic coffee he's offered by MbS. He held it in his hand, but didn't drink it. Trump FINALLY sips his coffee, to the detriment of conspiracy doomers.

Effect of an easy mind after signing gainful deals?

Considered a symbol of Arab hospitality and even frowned upon to refuse

Flaming wild conspiracies as to why he refused to drink

While Rubio chugged it like a champ