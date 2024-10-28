Bible Prophecy Centered on Rebuilt Jewish Temple & Us as Temples of Holy Spirit- JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-10-27: This May All Be About The Third Temple " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD explains why it is that everything we see happening today, chiefly as it relates to Israel, may all be about the rebuilding of the third Temple.

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- The Jerusalem Post, There is no Temple Mount status quo – Wakf, Palestinians trampled it - opinion

https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-815883

- haaretz.com, Now in Power, Israel's Messianic Far-right Is Dead Serious About Rebuilding the Temple

https://www.haaretz.com/magazine/2024-08-29/ty-article-magazine/.premium/now-in-power-israels-messianic-far-right-is-dead-serious-about-rebuilding-the-temple/00000191-9e52-d453-ab9f-fede33670000

- Israel 365, Israeli politician carves stones to build Third Temple

https://israel365news.com/392568/israeli-politician-carves-stones-to-build-third-temple

- Jordan News, Countdown for the construction of the ‘Third Temple’ is accelerating

https://www.jordannews.jo/Section-20/Middle-East/Countdown-for-the-construction-of-the-Third-Temple-is-accelerating-32793

- YouTube video, When Does Temple Construction Begin?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obw_BxejZJw

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!