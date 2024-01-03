⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(3 January 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled one attack of assault groups of the AFU 115th Mechanised Brigade close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

In addition, strikes were delivered at AFU manpower near Ivanovka and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy's losses amounted to more than 35 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units and artillery hit clusters of AFU manpower and hardware near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy has lost up to 40 UKR troops, 2 motor vehicles, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by operational-tactical aviation and artillery inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower & hardware near Bogdanovka, Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka Andreyevka, and Kurdyumovka (DPR).

The enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 310 UKR military personnel, one tank, 2 U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, three armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 D-20 & 1 D-30 howitzers, as well as 1 electronic warfare station.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, the Vostok GOFs' units, aviation, and artillery repelled 3 attacks of assault groups of the AFU 127th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

In addition, enemy manpower and hardware have been hit near Novomikhailovka and Urozhaynoye (DPR).

Up to 115 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pick-up trucks & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artill syst have been eliminated.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian GOFs supported by artillery inflicted losses on manpower of AFU 65th, 118th mechanised, 128th mountain assault brigades close to Rabotino, Verbovoye & Lukyanovskoye (Zaporozhye reg).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of the RU GOFs supported by artillery inflicted losses on AFU manpower on the right bank of the Dnepr River near Tyaginka, Ivanovka, Sadovoye & Tokarevka(Kherson region).

Up to 50 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile launcher, and 1 D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️Missile Troops and Artillery, as well as UAVs of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged one hangar with aircraft munitions, one ST-68 radar station for detecting and tracking low-altitude targets, deployment points of foreign mercenaries and the Kharkovshchyna national formation close to Kharkov, 89 artillery units in firing positions, manpower, and military hardware in 134 areas.

▫️Air defence forces have intercepted eight Tochka-U missiles, two S-200 anti-aircraft missiles converted to hit ground targets, as well as 34 HIMARS, Olkha, and Vampire MLRS projectiles during the day.



In addition, 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Energodar, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Gorlovka, Peski, Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).



📊 In total, 565 airplanes and 263 helicopters, 10,367 unmanned aerial vehicles, 446 air defence missile systems, 14,447 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,194 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 7,618 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,040 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.