💥🇺🇦 This morning, Russian reconnaissance units discovered another S-300PS (air defense missile system) division of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, this time in the area of the settlement of Koptev (near the city of Mirgorod).

Ukrainian air defense units are unable to protect the [Mirgorod] airfield, as they cannot even protect themselves. A strike was carried out on the partially camouflaged base by an Iskander missile system, causing severe consequences for the Ukrainian air defense system.

According to the sources, the strike destroyed:

- 2 S-300 launchers

- 1 low-altitude detector of the S-300 SAM system

- 1 illumination and guidance radar

- 1 combat control cabin

- 3 vehicles of air defense personnel

- At least 40 air defense specialists