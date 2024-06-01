"Colorcrimes" Eliza Neals OFFICAL Album Art Music Video

Eliza Neals, a modern blues-rock performer, has a powerful message on life that has been a long time coming. “Colorcrimes” was born on-stage to help people soothe their souls in this troubled world. The audience’s tearful reaction convinced her to record “Colorcrimes.” Eliza draws from a diverse group of musicians to capture lightening in a bottle every time.





“Colorcrimes” the album is riddled with stellar musicians and one iconic songwriter. Multiple Grammy winner, ‘Songwriter’ plus ‘Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame’ inductee, Detroit’s late Barrett Strong Jr. who co-wrote three songs. Returning guitarist, co-producer and songwriter Michael Puwal is back with his outstanding genuine down-home slide playing. You too will find yourself not only searching for the truth in “Colorcrimes,” but your path will be strewn with real-life bluesy narratives drawn from the unbelievable times of “The Detroit Diva” Mrs. Eliza Neals.





Grab a Physical COPY: https://elizaneals.bandcamp.com

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/album/1IslyZ...

APPLE: / colorcrimes

AMAZON: https://www.amazon.com/music/player/a...





MUSICIANS on this SONG:

Eliza Neals - All Vocals / Piano

Michael Puwal - Guitar

Mark "Muggy Doo" Leach" - Hammond B3

Doug Woern - Bass

Justin Headley - Drums

---



Songs:

Heal This Land (E. Neals, M. Puwal)

Banned In Jackson (E. Neals, M. Puwal, HJ)

Colorcrimes (E.Neals)

Something’s Better Than Nothing (B. Strong, E. Neals)

Love Dr. Love (E. Neals, B. Strong, B. Lord)

Sugar Daddy (B. Strong, E. Neals)

Candy Store (E. Neals, HJ)

Found Me Another (E. Neals)

Friday Night (All Day Long) (E. Neals, M. Puwal, HJ)

----



Eliza Neals – Vocals 1-9 / Piano 1-9 / Back Up 2-9

Michael Puwal (Cannon Ball Records) Guitar (1-4,7-9)

Brian Lord (Mitch Ryder) Guitar – 5 Studio B Southfield MI Engineer

King Solomon Hicks – Guitar, Backing Vocals – 6

Justin Headley (Damon Fowler) Drums – 2, 3

Steve Lacross, Drums – 9

Doug Woern, Bass – 2, 3, 9

Mark “Muggy Do” Leach (Buddy Miles) Hammond B3 – 2, 3

Tim Grogan (Desert Rose) Drums – 4, 5

Jason Kott (Robert Randolph) Bass – 4

Peter Keys (Lynyrd Skynyrd) Hammond B3 + Wurlitzer 200a – 4

Bobby Holland, Engineer Pentavarit Nashville TN – 4

Jeffery “Shakey” Fowlkes (Two Slim) Drums – 8

Luis Resto (Eminem) Clavichord, Piano, Horns – 5

Kamall Malak (Arrested Development) Bass – 5

Nick Haynes (MercyMe) Trumpet – 5

Chris Vega, Bass – 6

Tyrone Smith, Hammond B3, Saxophone – 6

Michael Galante, Drums – 6

Skeeto Valdez (King Konga) Drums – 7

Paul Randolph (Alice Cooper) Bass – 7

John Galvin (Molly Hatchet) Hammond B3 – 7

Kymberli Wright (Straight Ahead) backing vocals – 7

Eric Maluchnik, engineer – 7

Univox 1 Milton FL – Michael Puwal, Mixing Engineer – 1-9

SST Weehawken NJ – Billy Perez, Engineer – 6

Tempermill Ferndale MI – Dave Feeny, Master Engineer 1-9

----



Produced by Eliza Neals 1-9

Produced by Barrett Strong 4, 6

Co-Produced by Michael Puwal 1, 2 & 8, 9

------



Published by Elizabeth Thomasian Music (BMI) 1-9

Published by Univox1 (BMI) 1, 2, 9

Published by Not Sampled Music (BMI) 4, 5, 6

Published by Brian Lord 5

Executive Produced for E-H Records LLC

LEARN MORE: https://linktr.ee/elizaneals https://linktr.ee/elizaneals https://linktr.ee/elizaneals

