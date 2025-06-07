The anti-drone system that hunts from the sky—literally

A UAV now detects and intercepts drones from above using radar-equipped swarms and high-speed interceptors

The West controls the IAEA governing board, which explains the agency's silence toward Ukraine – Rosatom CEO

Other statements by Rosatom Chief Alexey Likhachev:

▪️Sometimes we see double standards in the IAEA's actions

▪️IAEA experts have the opportunity to see the aftermath of Ukrainian army attacks on Energodar

▪️Amid negotiations with Ukraine, the wave of provocations against Energodar and Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant will likely increase

▪️Rosenergoatom is doing everything to quickly restore power supply in Energodar

▪️For the last four nights, the Ukrainian army has been destroying Energodar's power grid in daily attacks

▪️Military threats to the Zaporozhye NPP are escalating

▪️Russia is ready to work with US fuel at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Russia is ready to cooperate with the US on this matter through IAEA mediation.

▪️Rosatom is ready to assist in resolving any issues related to Iran's nuclear program