Anti-drone system that hunts from the sky - Germany’s Bundeswehr first
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
74 views • 3 months ago

The anti-drone system that hunts from the sky—literally

A UAV now detects and intercepts drones from above using radar-equipped swarms and high-speed interceptors

72h ops, auto-return, 5km range

🇺🇸🇬🇧🇳🇱🇩🇪 Built by a Western tech alliance—Germany’s Bundeswehr is first in line

Adding: 

The West controls the IAEA governing board, which explains the agency's silence toward Ukraine – Rosatom CEO

Other statements by Rosatom Chief Alexey Likhachev:

▪️Sometimes we see double standards in the IAEA's actions  

▪️IAEA experts have the opportunity to see the aftermath of Ukrainian army attacks on Energodar  

▪️Amid negotiations with Ukraine, the wave of provocations against Energodar and Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant will likely increase  

▪️Rosenergoatom is doing everything to quickly restore power supply in Energodar  

▪️For the last four nights, the Ukrainian army has been destroying Energodar's power grid in daily attacks  

▪️Military threats to the Zaporozhye NPP are escalating  

▪️Russia is ready to work with US fuel at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Russia is ready to cooperate with the US on this matter through IAEA mediation.

▪️Rosatom is ready to assist in resolving any issues related to Iran's nuclear program

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
