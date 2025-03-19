Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 19 March 2025

⚡️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Belgorod direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one heavy mechanised brigade, two air assault brigades, and two assault regiments of the AFU near Maryino, Petrushevka, and Ugroyedy (Sumy region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 70 troops, three tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, three counterobstacle vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade and one assault brigade of the AFU near Zeleny Gai, Druzhelyubovka (Kharkov region), and Novoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 250 troops, three armoured personnel carriers, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, one armoured fighting vehicle, nine motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, and three ammunition depots.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on formations of five mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one guard brigade of the AFU General Staff, one AFU UAV brigade, and one national guard brigade near Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, Poltavka, Zelenoye Pole, Dzerzhinsk, Novomarkovo, Kramatorsk, Chasov Yar, and Ivanopolye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 270 troops, one tank, ten motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun.

📍 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Losses were inflicted on formations of five mechanised brigades, two jaeger brigades, one assault brigade, one assault regiment of the AFU, and one marine brigade near Shevchenko, Zverevo, Sribnoye, Yelizavetovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Zaporozhye, Udachnoye, and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 465 troops, four Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and five artillery guns.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Losses were inflicted on formations of one mechanised brigade, one airmobile brigade, and one assault regiment of the AFU near Bogatyr, Fedorovka, and Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns.

🔥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two coastal defence brigades of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Pridneprovskoye, Ponyatovka, Sadovoye, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 45 troops, one tank, three motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station.

🛫 Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure objects of military airfields, UAV depots, ammunition and material depots, as well as engaged manpower and hardware clusters of AFU formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 areas.

🔎 Air defence and electronic warfare units shot down and suppressed 142 fixed-wing UAV, with 61 of them outside the special military operation zone.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the AFU losses amounted to:

▫️ 658 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 47,353 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 22,344 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,529 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 22,700 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 33,050 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.