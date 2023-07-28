BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
13-36 million COVID vaccine deaths & Arrest Kamala for her incitement to commit genocide
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
144 views • 07/28/2023

A Freudian slip revealing their real plans for everyone?

RTF file with all 57 clickable URL links used in this broadcast including pictures

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18o6DgJeHmZI85v5-vN_FnOspQf3wYT0p/view?usp=sharing

Google News

https://news.google.com/home?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US:en

Elon Musk takes @x handle from its original user. He got zero dollars for it. | Mashable

https://mashable.com/article/elon-musk-twitter-take-x-handle-from-original-user

In Vivo Genome Editing of Stem Cells Induced by LNP-based Delivery of mRNA

https://www.genengnews.com/topics/genome-editing/in-vivo-genome-editing-of-stem-cells-induced-by-lnp-based-delivery-of-mrna/

JUST IN: DeSantis Bans Central Bank Digital Currency In Florida - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07Q8JZw_5Sg

DeSantis bans CBDC in Florida. Central bank digital currency explained

https://eu.pnj.com/story/news/politics/2023/05/12/desantis-bans-cbdc-in-florida-central-bank-digital-currency-explained/70211613007/

Florida Governor DeSantis signs anti-CBDC bill into law | Kitco News

https://www.kitco.com/news/2023-05-15/Florida-Governor-DeSantis-signs-anti-CBDC-bill-into-law.html

Nigerians Boycott CBDC’s | Jew World Order

https://www.jewworldorder.org/nigerians-boycott-cbdcs/

Truth11.com

https://www.truth11.com/

Doctors Call Provides Evidence Vaccines Are The Leading Cause Of Autism And SIDS • Police Investigator: 75% of SIDS Deaths Happened Within 48 Hours of a Vaccine

https://www.truth11.com/police-investigator-75-of-sids-deaths-happened-within-48-hours-of-a-vaccine/

Images + Memes • 72

https://www.truth11.com/images-memes-72/

Videos • 39

https://www.truth11.com/videos-39/

Genocide News | Genocide News – Genocide Information

https://genocide.news/

Kamala Harris says the key to clean water and air is GENOCIDE against humanity – “reduce population” the order of the day

https://genocide.news/2023-07-20-kamala-harris-clean-water-air-genocide.html


newsgenocideagendadepopulationvice presidentspeechkamala harrismemesmartial lawbreakingworld economic forumincitementcringecyberattackweffreudian slipreduce populationshortsgaffecovid-19 vaccine deaths
