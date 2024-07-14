BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2022 Mercedes-Benz G63 Matte Black | It's a lot cooler.
motors
motors
14 views • 10 months ago

2022 Mercedes-Benz G63 Matte Black | It's a lot cooler. 1 just 1-minute car videos😉 For 2022, the legendary G-Class will keep its recognizable appearance. In base trim, a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque provides the power. These figures rise to 577 and 627, respectively, in the high-performance AMG model. One fascinating fact to note is that this SUV is completely handcrafted in Graz, Austria. A fully electric G-Class was recently unveiled in concept form and will go into production in the future. Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Assist, Stability Control, and Traction Control are included in the Mercedes AMG G63's safety features. There are also airbags for the driver, front head, front side, passenger, and rear head. THANK YOU FOR WATCHING IT MEANS A LOT TO ME

Keywords
carsmercedesmercedes-benz
