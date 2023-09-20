Dr. Peter McCullough Addresses The European Union Parliament (Sept. 13, 2023)

(Sept. 20, 2023) Last Wednesday, Dr. Peter McCullough gave a speech at the European Parliament during a hearing hosted by five Members of the European Parliament (MEPs). The hearing was to raise awareness about the World Health Organization’s (WHO's) power grab.





“The path forward is, clearly, for no one to take another shot – no one,” Dr. McCullough said. “The covid-19 vaccines and all of their progeny and future boosters are not safe for human use.”





“The WHO is standing behind these vaccines,” he added. “It’s my belief that the European Union, the United States and all major stakeholders should actually completely pull out of the WHO.”





Article: https://expose-news.com/2023/09/19/covid-vaccines-are-not-safe-for-human-use/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/goayXiowb0iP/