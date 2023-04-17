BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Apriorian Empirical Church
The Hard Right View
The Hard Right View
9 views • 04/17/2023

Its not by accident science in its modern sense was begun by Christians nor that Christians and Jews have remained the most effective researchers. The rise to dominance of White culture is not because of luck or some racial superiority, it is simply Whites embraced the empirical enterprise more than any other peoples which in turn opened them to the Christian message. Empiricism confirmed them in their Christian faith. But Christianity never matured with science, and it has been left behind. The Apriorian Empirical Church is a church for mature Christians able and willing to take up the whole armor of God and to employ it in proving by means of empirical science, it makes sense, as objectively determined by means of quantified methods of verification, to be a believer.

