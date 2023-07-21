BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is It All Over?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
154 views • 07/21/2023

Everything Is Corrupted

* I’m still long on America, but it will take a lot of work to fix the mess we’re in.

* The gubment is now fully corrupt; it’s not salvageable as we know it now.

* This is no time for half-measures.

* We no longer live in a blind-justice constitutional republic.

* We’re living in the third world — with tyrants, despots, grifters, blackmail artists, bribes etc.

* Our government is no different than other tin-pot dictatorships.

* Everyone has to go.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 21 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v31dabs-is-it-all-over-ep.-2052-07212023.html

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-updeep statepolice statedan bonginobriberytyrannythird worlddictatorshipracketeeringscandalwitch huntabuse of powerlawlessnesstotalitarianismdespotismconstitutional republicauthoritarianismblackmailbanana republicgriftingpuppet regimetwo-tiered justiceblind justice
