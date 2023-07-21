© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everything Is Corrupted
* I’m still long on America, but it will take a lot of work to fix the mess we’re in.
* The gubment is now fully corrupt; it’s not salvageable as we know it now.
* This is no time for half-measures.
* We no longer live in a blind-justice constitutional republic.
* We’re living in the third world — with tyrants, despots, grifters, blackmail artists, bribes etc.
* Our government is no different than other tin-pot dictatorships.
* Everyone has to go.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v31dabs-is-it-all-over-ep.-2052-07212023.html