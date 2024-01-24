Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Senator Ted Cruz just called Joe Biden “the largest human trafficker on the face of the planet.”
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
86 views
Published a month ago

Senator Ted Cruz just called Joe Biden “the largest human trafficker on the face of the planet.”

Under President Trump, we had great success securing the border, and Joe Biden deliberately, systematically broke the border and opened it up ... Joe Biden and his administration put them [illegal aliens] on planes, puts them on buses, sends them to every city in America.

And without exaggeration, Joe Biden is the largest human trafficker on the face of the planet.”


https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1750291299620512210?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket