Senator Ted Cruz just called Joe Biden “the largest human trafficker on the face of the planet.”
Under President Trump, we had great success securing the border, and Joe Biden deliberately, systematically broke the border and opened it up ... Joe Biden and his administration put them [illegal aliens] on planes, puts them on buses, sends them to every city in America.
And without exaggeration, Joe Biden is the largest human trafficker on the face of the planet.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.