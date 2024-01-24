Senator Ted Cruz just called Joe Biden “the largest human trafficker on the face of the planet.”

Under President Trump, we had great success securing the border, and Joe Biden deliberately, systematically broke the border and opened it up ... Joe Biden and his administration put them [illegal aliens] on planes, puts them on buses, sends them to every city in America.

And without exaggeration, Joe Biden is the largest human trafficker on the face of the planet.”





https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1750291299620512210?s=20