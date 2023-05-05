BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | The Secret Campaign to Destroy Tucker Carlson; Can Free Beer Save Budweiser?
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
169 views • 05/05/2023

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

The Secret Campaign to Destroy Tucker Carlson; Can Free Beer Save Budweiser?


Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing public hit pieces. Leaked internal videos from Fox and internal communications at the network have been provided to The New York Times and to leftist organization Media Matters.


There is a shadow campaign to ruin Tucker Carlson's reputation with various leaks of "damaging" video and texts from the former Fox News star. While it's not clear whether this is a rogue employee, or whether it’s more official, it looks like the plan is backfiring. It appears public sentiment is still more on the side of Carlson, but the attacks are raising questions of whether or not these leaks were motivated by business.


#JoshuaPhilipp on the attempted takedown of Tucker Carlson.


Watch 👉https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-secret-campaign-to-destroy-tucker-carlson-can-free-beer-save-budweiser_5239954.html?&utm_medium=Crossroads&utm_source=SocialM&utm_campaign=AgainstTuckerCR&utm_content=05-03-2023


In other news, Anheuser-Busch is still reeling from boycotts following a Bud Light promotional campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. But they might have a solution: free beer.


In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss these stories.


Keywords
tucker carlsonepoch tvjosh philippcross roadsbudweiser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy