Bruce Lerro answers all your questions about what propaganda really is. It is not what you think, but controls what you do. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230313

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Read the full transcript and take advantage of many references and resources, by clicking on this hyperlink at the bottom of this page...
Do yourself, your friends, family and colleagues a favor, to make sure all of you are Sino-smart:
Google ebooks (Epub), audiobooks, plus Amazon print books and Kindle:
44 Days Backpacking in China: The Middle Kingdom in the 21st Century, with the United States, Europe and the Fate of the World in Its Looking Glass https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YBKHEAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCkQXRlM
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1484939999/
China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YNmLEAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M
https://www.amazon.com/China-Rising-Capitalist-Socialist-Destinations/dp/0996487042
BIG Red Book on China: Chinese History, Culture and Revolution
https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=6Wl4EAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M
https://www.amazon.com/BIG-Red-Book-China/dp/1673322719/
Author page:
https://www.amazon.com/Mr.-Jeff-J.-Brown/e/B00TX0TDDI
Praise for The China Trilogy:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/
I post EVERYTHING I produce on my Telegram channel, including useful news and information you may not often see, so subscribe for FREE, for the most frequent updates,
https://t.me/jeffjbrown
Free newsletter:
https://jeffjbrown.substack.com/
Source article with the transcript, images and hyperlinks,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/03/14/bruce-lerro-answers-all-your-questions-about-what-propaganda-really-is-it-is-not-what-you-think-but-controls-what-you-do-china-rising-radio-sinoland-230313/