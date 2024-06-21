© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mark Passio
Jun 21, 2024
Mark Passio - The REAL Seven Deadly Sins
In this special presentation given at the Freedom Under Natural Law 3 virtual conference, Mark Passio explains the difference between the seven false “deadly sins” as defined by Religion and the REAL Seven Deadly Sins, which are the true transgressions against Natural Law, the Universal Moral Law of the Creator of the Universe. Mark details how the true deadly sins have been occulted, and replaced with vices to confuse the understanding of the average human being. This eye-opening presentation will allow many to see the truth of what has been hidden regarding True Morality.
Mark Passio's Web Site:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com
Donate Directly:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.co...
Donation Gifts:
https://gifts.whatonearthishappening.com
Social Media:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Bastyon: https://bastyon.com/markpassio
Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/channel/markpassio
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/markpa...
DLive: https://dlive.tv/markpassio
Facebook: http://facebook.com/whatonearth93
Gab: https ://gab.com/markpassio
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/markpassioß
Hive: https://hive.blog/@mpassio
Instagram: https://instagram.com/markpassio/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/whatonearth93
Minds: https://minds.com/markpassio
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@woeih:e
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/markpassio
Telegram: https://t.me/whatonearth93
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@MarkPassio
YouTube: http://youtube.com/whatonearth93