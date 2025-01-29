BREAKING: WAR WITH MEXICO? - Military Planes Diverted & Gunfire On The Border! - The Psyop EXPOSED

GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/





Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the potential of war between the United States and Mexico as we predicted almost two years ago as border patrol exchange gunfire with alleged cartel members on the border and US military flights are diverted around Mexican airspace due to alleged threats to "shoot them down."

As IEDs are found on the border AGAIN and mass deportations take place, it's important to break down the psyop currently taking place.

The CIA has been arming and funding groups within Mexico for decades in order to destabilize it. They then purposely import criminals from Mexico into the United States and put them on welfare. This is part of the demoralization of the United States and the manufactured crisis the government needs to bring in further restrictions.

With Russia and China having previously done military parades in places like Monterrey, as we predicted then, the US government will frame Russia or China as meddlers in US affairs from the border leading to potential war with Mexico.

Trump is already calling for troops in Mexico which could quite literally create a tragic Iraq type situation on the border. By design of course. Order out of chaos.

They will claim cartels are being armed by Russia, Iran or China. They will then frame it like they did with the Cuban Missile Crisis. This will lead to heavy intervention. This then leads to lockdowns within the United States and of course this means the technocratic credit and ration based system the World Economic Forum has asked for as Trump pushes biometrics on migrants.





The entire basis of this is based on a lie. Both in the mainstream media and the mainstream alternative media, the claims made are false and lead to the same end conclusion.





In this video, we rip apart the psyop and explain the reality of Mexico potentially being involved in World War 3 as part of the manufactured crisis.





Prepare yourself while others celebrate.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025







