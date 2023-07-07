BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sex, Love, Tartarians, & Medbeds
goodbadliarortruth
196 views • 07/07/2023

Cover photo: I located these few remains of an unmarked native village located in now New Mexico 200-400 years ago. This was their irrigation collection system with much broken pottery. They break it (returning it from where it came) when they move locations. This also eliminates taking disease [embedded in pottery] to new local!Recorded @ 6:15 a.m. Watch @ faster speed setting to save your Time! All photos are during my travels searching the Right-of-Way to a Positive life.

Do you want a CMEjection, EMPulse, individualized tracking-controlled Digitized indebting currency, or Positive asset-based freedom? ..Then get active or very soon you will have no choice & have to remain "arm-chair addict-happy."

Michael Tellinger is a scientist, explorer and internationally acclaimed author of numerous books, and dozens of lectures + user of a Promissory Note: https://www.michaeltellinger.com/

Michelle Gibson: great rivers, Star Forts & StarGates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=putzEB-VoKg also:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHZvRWp4aS0

https://exploringrealhistory.blogspot.com/2022/06/part-1-one-world-tartarians-greatest.html

No NASA landing on Moon:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ryfcKUNoHbNK/

https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/inside-the-lc-the-strange-but-mostly-true-story-of-laurel-canyon-and-the-birth-of-the-hippie-generation-part-ix/

https://news.yahoo.com/orangutan-begs-zoo-visitor-share-151217327.html

Are NanoTech (mRNA) injections going to turn you onto the TimeLine of a 'Grey-"Alien"?':

https://www.brighteon.com/1057751e-b90b-4596-8ab3-41e88ab0c2d5

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2023/06/no_author/de-dollarization-could-happen-much-quicker-than-most-think/

Bank situation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NMlfa54WLQ

BlackRock Exec: We 'Control The World': 'We Buy Politicians - War is Good For Our Business: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=224818

I only read this on the afternoon of June 23rd:

http://annavonreitz.com/falseherosfraud.pdf

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/06/cows-are-the-solution-not-the-problem.html

6/25/'23 heard this last night [? coincidence?]: stargatepyramids.com

Keywords
alienempsextimelinenanogreytartariastargatecmeblackrockmrnatellingermedbedstarfortmoonlanding
