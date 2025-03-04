BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What's Up #44 - Are We the Aliens Remaking Earth?
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
54 followers
1
96 views • 6 months ago

In this most recent What's Up with John L. Petersen and Gregg Braden the friends engage in  a discussion about the potential discovery of Gilgamesh’s tomb, suggesting it redefines human history as descendants of alien hybrids. They explore current global policies—like climate goals and tech integration—that may favor non-human entities, questioning if we’re preparing Earth for its original inhabitants’ return by 2030, amidst looming financial and social upheaval.

FYI
There was a lot of interference in this, on the speakers end and the editors end of the recording. We apologize for the low resolution and any interference in the digital quality.

Keywords
evolutionalienssocietytechnologyearthaiegypthistoryconsciousnessnaturefutureextraterrestrialarchaeologytechnocracycivilizationpolicyhybridtombfinancial crisismesopotamiasumeriagilgameshepic of gilgameshdigital idhieroglyphs
