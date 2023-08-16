© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen Kennedy: Bidenomics Causes You To Sell Blood To Buy Food
Sen Kennedy: “I’m also sorry that the American people are going through Bidenomics… in America, you shouldn’t have to take an early distribution from your retirement account or sell blood plasma in order to go to the grocery store.”
https://rumble.com/v3816ch-sen-kennedy-bidenomics-causes-you-to-sell-blood-to-buy-food.html