The Black Gold project to build the perfect beast 🤔

Grafene is found in hydrogels, food, water, air and some common household products. This programmable matter through frequencies and self illuminating quantum dot coupled to luciferase by bioluminescence resonance energy transfer (hence the blue led streetlights and new scanners at airports that show the vaccinated lighting up). DNA works as a fractal antennae, sending and receiving information. With the genetic alteration, cells receive erroneous messages causing mast cell activation disorder. This translates into accelerated ageing and uncontrolled immune systems. As I showed in the video about the damaged biofield by the jabs, early onset dementia is a consequence of hijacked memories. (memories are stored in the biofield, watch my tuning forks video)

https://www.brighteon.com/09df0399-8c1f-4ec3-995a-68e9158f8c3d

"We are not going to achieve a NWO without paying for it in blood as well as in word and money"

Important to notice both blood and the word, meaning the Bible does have all the answers, but we don't understand the words with the correct definitions to know how Christs' return will save us. I'll try to explain this in a next video.

Remotely controlling people isn't new. We all know about the MK ultra and frequency induced altered states of mind. But I thought useful to actually read out loud what else they did on the body besides the voice to skull technology.

Iron and clay don't mix. How bad will it become and what can we do to protect ourselves? That book "the rose gold flame" from the Antidote, I think in retrospect someone who knew a lot of truths and wrapped it into this booklet for us to figure it out for ourselves. I am now only starting to understand.

https://www.brighteon.com/eb996e54-6a68-43e4-8e33-654e37854f20

🙏🌻🌞