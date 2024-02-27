The Pilgrims Legacy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, David Barton of Wall Builders provides essential elements the Pilgrims embedded in the Framers of this great nations Constitution aligned with Scripture.
Valuable information for Private Membership Associations who need to know how to defend and assert their liberties operating in the private domain!