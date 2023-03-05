BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Official Admits '15-Minute Cities' Will Imprison Humanity in 'Forever Lockdowns'
390 views • 03/05/2023

The 15 minute city concept, the brainchild of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is becoming a reality in the United States with the city of Cleveland, Ohio signing up to the scheme and vowing to implement Klaus Schwab's vision.

The term refers to a community where residents can reach everyday essentials — like work, school and shops — by walking, biking or taking public transportation in 15 minutes or less. According to the globalists promoting the concept, 15 minute cities are necessary to fight climate change and support public health.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

wef15-minute citiesforever lockdowns
