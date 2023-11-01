Climate Hoax: Who Benefits?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The End Of The World As We Know It — Or Not
* The left uses ‘climate change’ to ignore real issues and fleece us.
* They say they’re saving the planet tomorrow when we really want them to save (i.e. stop ruining) our country today.
Question Everything
* Is the climate hoax part of a depopulation agenda?
* Are we the carbon they want to zero out?
