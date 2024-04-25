Immaru Prison Planet [Hell] is Coming Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
16 Nisan, 5774
April 25, 2024
Chag Pesach Sameach 5784
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
I have been telling all my friends about planet Nibiru & the Immaru Planetary System for some time now.
One of my videos on the subject is the Nibiru Sun Video, well this video will explain more on this subject.
The Immaru Planet is a Prison Planet it is Hashem's [God's] and the messiah's prison planet for the wicked. The planet is a black blazing furnace also known as Gehinnom, Gehenna or Hell.
I highly recommend every man, women and children should see Rabbi Yaron Reven's vide: Gehinnom the Movie! link below. [What happens when you die, where do you go?]
This video is called Immaru Prison Planet (Hell) is coming Bible Code Part 1.
This has been your host,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai "Sammy"
This video has the rank structure:
(1) Hashem (G-d) King & creator
(2) The Mashiach (Messiah) Son of Man / King of the #immaru Planetary System / Nibiru Star System, servant of Hashem (G-d), seat vacant
(3) King Duma, warden of Planet Immaru.
(4) Torment Angels
This video has groups of people, which can't be posted on YouTube. Look for part 2 on this channel.
