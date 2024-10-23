❗️BREAKING!🚨🇬🇧🇷🇺 A British diplomat has just attacked Russian journalists in Moscow!

British Deputy Ambassador to Russia Tom Dodd lashed out at Russian journalists. Wow. How undiplomatic of him!

#AussieCossack

Adding more, another source:

UK diplomats are angry these days!

UK Deputy Ambassador to Russia Tom Dodd attacked Russian journalists at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport

According to SHOT, the head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate (EECAD) Christopher Allan and his deputy Lorraine Fassi arrived in the Russian capital the day before. Dodd accompanied them.

Russian journalists working at the airport tried to ask questions to the diplomats - and you see how that went!

Christopher Allan and Lorraine Fassie arrived in Moscow to inspect the work of the British Embassy in Russia after the scandal with the withdrawal of accreditation of six employees of the diplomatic mission. In September it became known that Jessica Davenport, Grace Elvin, Andrew Daft Cullum, Catherine MacDonnal, Thomas John Hickson and Blake Pattel were suspected of espionage and expelled from the Russian Federation.



