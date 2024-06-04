Children's Hospital Distracted Driver in Omaha Nebraska

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Children's hospital is committed to distracted driving so if you choose distracted driving choose Children's Hospital. Distracted driving is defined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as “any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system - anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving.” https://www.childrensnebraska.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/What-is-Distracted-Driving.pdf
#childrenshospital #distracteddriving #childrensnebraska #handsfree #textingwhiledriving #texting #childrenshospitalnebraska #leadbyexample #omaha #omahanebraska #crazyomahadriver
Children's Hospital Distracted Driver (Children's Hospital and Medical Center Omaha Nebraska)