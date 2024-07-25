Fog of Crisis & Chaos - Trump Mystery Shooting - viewer discretion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jack Reacher movie parallel scenario brought to life by Fed Patsy Crooks. Instead of the grassy knoll it is the slanted roof spoof this time around. It was staged and allowed to happen with no motive like Las Vegas. It may have assisted with the reverse soft coup of Biden stepping down but something much darker was in play. The only thing for sure is America "Dodged a Bullet" on July 13th.