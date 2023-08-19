And the Second Beast performed great signs to cause even fire from heaven to come down to earth...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Beast is busted! Many are waking up to the reality of weather weapons, directed energy weapons, terra-forming and democide, all so they can build back better and lock people down in smart cities.