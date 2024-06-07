What is the staffing industry?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The staffing industry is the key to connecting employers and job seekers. It offers businesses the advantage of skilled labour and the flexibility to create effective workforce solutions. For job seekers, it provides a pathway to permanent employment, whether they are on a contract, seasonal assignment, or direct hire staffing. Hence, the staffing industry benefits both parties and has become a valuable resource in the job industry.