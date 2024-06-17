Scene of Ukrainian soldiers directly taken at Ocheretino trench

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scene of a detachment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, directly captured by two Russian soldiers in a trench north of Ocheretino, northwest of Donetsk. Finally, the four prisoners of war made the decision to surrender without a fight.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
