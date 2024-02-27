Quo Vadis





Feb 26, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 24, 2024





Our Lady's message to Pedro for February 24 follows here:





Dear children, the day will come when many will search for the Precious Food and will not find it.





Multitudes will be hungry and everywhere there will be weeping and wailing.





I suffer for what comes to you.





That which is false will be embraced and the Truth of God will be rejected.





Pray.





Only through the power of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come.





Listen to Me.





I have come from Heaven to help you.





Be docile to My Call and everything will end well for you.





Welcome My Calls and everywhere bear witness that you are of the Lord.





Do not stray ye from the path I have shown you.





Do not forget ye the lessons of the past.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro Regis for July 4, 2023.





That message follows here:





Dear children, cherish the presence of my Jesus in the Eucharist.





Your victory is in Him.





Be obedient to His Call, and witness everywhere to His Love.





Days will come when multitudes will walk hungry in search of the precious food [the Eucharist] and will not find it.





I suffer because what is coming for you.





Bend your knees in prayer.





Do not retreat.





Those who are with the Lord will never be defeated.





Great persecution will come, and only those who pray will be able to bear the brunt of the trials.





My Jesus is present in the Eucharist in His Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity.





This is a non-negotiable truth.





Seek the Lord.





The day will come when many will repent of the life they have lived without God’s grace, but it will be late.





Do not leave what you have to do until tomorrow.





Do not be discouraged. Victory will come for my Jesus and His true Church.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOhVwbqfkhI