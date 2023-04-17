Go To Hell, MADURO SENDS STRONG MESSAGE TO WASHINGTON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MADURO SENDS STRONG MESSAGE TO WASHINGTON
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has condemned US threats to strengthen sanctions against his country, saying Caracas has to be respected. We hear from Didier Ortiz, political analyst, who says the US is trying to break the will of Venezuelans in order to get its hands on the nation's oil.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N7IWSL7Ak6j0/?list=notifications&randomize=false