Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 11: Bryan Osborne
1 view • 06/07/2023

Believe it or not there are still some good Christian folks out there who believe in evolutionary science. Bryan Osborne from Answers in Genesis joins me to dispel false teachings from “The Science” in regards to the Book of Genesis. We as Christians shouldn’t hate or disregard science, but we need to understand the theories being taught to us by the secular as fact, and understand why they are anything but. 

Bryan is a graduate from Bryan College (which is very fitting) with a bachelor of arts in biblical studies and minors in Greek and Christian education as well as a Masters from Lee University in education. He taught bible history in public schools in Tennessee for 13 years and for 20 years he has helped youth and young adults in the local church to know and defend their faith. He now speaks at conferences and in churches for the organization Answers in Genesis

Follow Bryan

https://answersingenesis.org/

https://www.youtube.com/@answersingenesis/featured

https://www.answers.tv/

https://arkencounter.com/tickets/

https://www.amazon.com/Quick-Answers-Tough-Questions-Bodie/dp/1683440102

https://www.amazon.com/Quick-Answers-Social-Issues-Osborne/product-reviews/1683442024




