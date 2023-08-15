CULT DE-PROGRAMMER EXPLAINS HOW TO UN-BRAINWASH CULT VICTIMS 🫠 RICK ROSS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dloU2GQ7FlU
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/explore/brain-washing
VfB picked up a wicked bug - I don't eat bugs; nor will I be felled by the same
18 U.S. Code § 2382 - Misprision of treason
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2382
Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(H), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)