A Matter of Principal - Chapter 9 - Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook - New Chapter Every Day!

Ari had not heard from Roger since being taken from his apartment at gunpoint years ago—nor had he attempted to contact him, suspecting that his mail and phone lines were under Stasi surveillance. Then one day, the remarkable Texan had walked unannounced into Ari’s office at the university. What a deliriously happy reunion that had been!





Roger told how he had diligently pursued every diplomatic channel in an attempt to learn what had happened to Ari after his arrest but without any success. He had eventually assumed that Ari had been executed. It had been nearly thirteen years later, while watching a French news program that he sometimes picked up from a satellite dish, that he had recognized Ari in a feature story about the Sorbonne. Not long after that, the American had come to Paris to present an irresistible offer to his old friend from East Germany.





