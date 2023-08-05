BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alan Dershowitz: Trump Indictment 'DOESN'T satisfy the BANANA REPUBLIC test'
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
125 views • 08/05/2023

Glenn Beck


Aug 3, 2023


Attorney Alan Dershowitz joins Glenn to break down why he believes the third indictment against former president Donald Trump "doesn't satisfy the 'banana republic test.'" He explains why he doesn't believe the government will even be able to prove what Trump is convicted of — essentially, that he lied about the 2020 election. But Whether or not Trump believed what he claimed, Dershowitz argues, he SHOULD be protected under the First Amendment: "Donald Trump has the right to protest and be wrong in his protests.” However, Dershowitz also explains the one thing that could sway the case in the opposite direction: It's being tried in Washington DC, not a purple state.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zf2YEmawY4


Keywords
trumppresidentfirst amendment2020 electiontestalan dershowitzwashington dcglenn beckindictmenttrialbanana republicno chance
