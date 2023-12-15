❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 13-14

▪️The AFU made another attempt to attack facilities in the Moscow Region with drones. Russian anti-aircraft gunners intercepted all the drones, preventing damage and casualties.



▪️Russian troops struck the Starokostiantyniv Air Base with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles. Ukrainian Su-24s regularly take off from the facility and launch Storm Shadow missiles at the rear facilities of the Russian Armed Forces.



▪️Meanwhile, fierce fighting continues along the entire line of contact. In the Lyman direction, Russian troops foiled a series of enemy attacks in the areas of the Tors'ke salient and in the Serebryansʹkyy forestry.



▪️In the Soledar direction, Russian units continue to hold the initiative and advance north-west of Bakhmut. Assault units have consolidated near the Hryhorivka-Bohdanivka highway and also advanced towards Orikhovo-Vasylivka.



▪️On the southern flank, Russian servicemen expanded the zone of control near Klishchiivka and began clearing nearby forest belts. And to the east of Andriivka, the Russian Armed Forces are attacking enemy positions near the dam near the railroad tracks.



▪️In the Donetsk region, the battle for Mar’inka, where less than 2 per cent of the town remains under AFU control, is nearing completion. At the moment, only part of the town north of the reservoir remains to be cleared.



▪️In the Kherson direction, Russian troops carried out a series of sorties east of Krynki and in the area of the so-called "greenhouses". As a result of the fighting, Ukrainian marines retreated with losses deep into the settlement, some of them evacuated to Frolov island.



