What's the Piano Got to do With Death and Birth? - Part 3: 13 Examples of Both Death and Life Together

Here's 13 examples from 8 different shows that illustrate how the piano is linked with both death and life (even birth) in a single clip! Plus, there's a really insightful explanation of why we're seeing these things in popular media.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoDeathOR_Life_P3.mp4
Clip list:
1) Mrs Davis S1E8
2) The Piano
3) American Horror Story S10E8
4) American Horror Story S10E9
5) The Road
6) Hand of God S1E8
7) Hand of God S1E3
8) Hand of God S1E10
9) Blade Runner 2049
10) Winter's Tale
11-13) Benjamin Button
Find the playlist for this series here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoDeathLife
Resources Referenced in this video:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoJanus
Code 88: Space-Time (and the Lion's Gate)
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2018/08/code-88-space-time-and-lions-gate.html
"Undone" S2E6 (2022) and Taylor Swift "Cardigan" - Part 1: Piano Stargates in Media https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/undone-s2e6-2022-and-taylor-swift.html
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com