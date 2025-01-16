Nick Fuentes - An organized global cartel runs the world.

An organized global cartel runs the world. That is the issue everyone is afraid to talk about.







“They wield immense power in Washington, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, (…) to elevate and advance themselves at any cost.”





- Nick Fuentes





https://archive.ph/W7A5N





