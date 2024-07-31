BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ep. 19 Warfare - Gifts - Working of Miracles
SpiritWarrior
SpiritWarrior
11 views • 9 months ago

Miracles !!

Do miracles still happen today? Have you personally experienced a miracle?

Do you know someone who has? Can you pray that prayer of faith over others and see miracles happen for them? If so, God may have gifted you to some degree with the ability to help other believe in Him through miraculous events and to help some people to gain their spiritual freedom


Podcast time indexes:

00:01:21 When most people think of miracles

00:01:35 Definition of miracles

00:03:34 Is there a difference between miracles and working of miracles

00:06:20 My miraculous healing

00:08:24 Another Healing

00:16:38 Why dont we see those kinds of miracles today

00:24:21 Demons in the room

00:27:17 Example of how familiar spirits work


Resources:

Allen Nolan full sermon on the working of miracles:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5r38nNmzWtY


Derek Prince video Miracles go beyond Healing!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MI7zMTESDXc


David Guzik resoiurces:

https://enduringword.com/bible-commentary/acts-28/

https://enduringword.com/]

https://www.youtube.com/@DavidGuzikEnduringWord


Full questions and answer session from David Guzik

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lUvbAPzh40

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4b-YrLQ3MS8&t=1s


Carm.org What is a familiar spirit?

https://carm.org/about-demons/what-is-a-familiar-spirit/


Six One Ministries

https://sixoneministries.org/


About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:

Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!


Keywords
prayerdemonsdemonicspiritual warfarecursegiftscurseslegal rightsdemonic strongholdsstrongholdsweapons of warfaregifts of holy spiritrevelation giftspower giftsworking of miracles
