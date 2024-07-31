Ep. 19 Warfare - Gifts - Working of Miracles

Miracles !!

Do miracles still happen today? Have you personally experienced a miracle?

Do you know someone who has? Can you pray that prayer of faith over others and see miracles happen for them? If so, God may have gifted you to some degree with the ability to help other believe in Him through miraculous events and to help some people to gain their spiritual freedom





Podcast time indexes:

00:01:21 When most people think of miracles

00:01:35 Definition of miracles

00:03:34 Is there a difference between miracles and working of miracles

00:06:20 My miraculous healing

00:08:24 Another Healing

00:16:38 Why dont we see those kinds of miracles today

00:24:21 Demons in the room

00:27:17 Example of how familiar spirits work





About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:

Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!



