Comparison of Christian-values Russia versus Satanists-owned churches’ Western feminist nations

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2024). The society of any nation is a direct reflection of the Church. The Eastern nations such as Russia is still maintaining Christian values, such as wearing women’s head coverings, and heterosexual marriage, and exposing the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites, so it has relatively clean cities and less crime and less homeless and less drug addicts and less homosexual gay pride parades and less drag queen soldiers and less rampant pedophile cannibal satanic rituals compared to the Western feminist nations, whose millions of “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians have redefined hundreds of Bible verses for their hundreds of fake foreign gods. The Western feminist nations’ Satanist Christian churches have corrupted Christianity in Russia and flooded in thousands of fake Christians into the Soviet era real Christians’ underground churches, but still, the corruption by the Western feminist nations’ Satanist pastors and church member witch assassins have not been able to corrupt the Russian society to the extent that they have in the Western feminist nations. Therefore, you do not see yet in Russia compared to the Western feminist nations the huge numbers of homeless lying on the streets, and garbage riddled streets, and drug addicts, and gang shoplifters, and robbers, and Satanist child sacrifice rituals, and Pedogate, and Pizzagate, and “White House Pizza Night,” and riots, and civil wars, and race wars, and Hurricane Helene weather weapons, and Maui wildfire directed energy weapons, and Ohio chemical spill chemical weapon dispersions, and Nevada world’s largest nuclear bomb test radiation dispersion, and New York “agent rainbow” chemical weapon dispersion, and millions of human abductions for food & sex & experiment & organ harvesting & hybridization & Mars planet slavery, and 12 million children kidnapped for torture & lesbian rape (pegging) & satanic sacrifice & eating by the Western Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and throwing of their children’s human meat bone ashes into their supermarket groceries & church food & fast food, which the millions of fake Christians give permission for by their silence. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





