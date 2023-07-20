Habba: Biden Administration is afraid of Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alina Habba joins in to discuss the latest attack against Former President Trump, in which he states he is the target of a January 6 grand jury investigation.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html