Culture War | Seven Homeschooled CHILDREN “KIDNAPPED under the Color of Law” by the Child Welfare System in Kentucky | Guests: Mark and Terri Stemann | Let Our Children Go | Ambassador- Lara Logan

Today, Moms on a Mission Podcast welcomes Mark and Terri Stemann who experienced a nightmare that became their reality when the Child Welfare System of Kentucky used the Family Court System to take their seven children from them! They share that through research, they discovered that this nefarious system is being used around the world. They are on a mission to expose this predatory operation , disguised by a child protective scheme, which is acting to destroy good, happy healthy families. Mark explains that this was all driven by the Bill Clinton’s Adoption and Safe Family Act of 1997 which incentivized the CPS, Family Court Systems and other agencies associated with these two with large amounts of Title IV Social Security money. He continues to say that the real driver is that they need to receive more children every year to receive an annual bonus. Mark says he calls this a fraudulent operation because in most 50 states parents are not charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. He tells us that this is framed as a civil proceeding even though there is no contract between the parents and these state government agencies for the oversight of their families. “Destroy the family and you destroy the country”. (Lenin)





https://letourchildrengo.wordpress.com/





https://h3fc.com/





https://www.ssa.gov/OP_Home/ssact/title04/0400.htm#:~:text=TITLE%20IV%E2%80%94GRANTS%20TO%20STATES,AND%20FOR%20CHILD%E2%80%93WELFARE%20SERVICES





