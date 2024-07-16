Prophetic Dream: Secret Meeting to Begin War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is my second version, the first one exposed too much information with the images, so I changed some of the images.
NOW published!
https://www.amazon.com/Last-Great-Spiritual-Conflict-Pentecostals-ebook/dp/B0CWVLD7W3/
My Author page on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Michael-D.-Fortner/author/B005EO79M4?&_encoding=UTF8&tag=christigoogle