Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Idiocracy Elites Attack Science
channel image
C3 Videos
4 Subscribers
76 views
Published 2 months ago

The loss of faith in science and the bedrock foundation facts by the ruling Uniparty idiocracy not only terminally harms the scientific method, but it also makes a hash of policymaking necessary to establish a sound foundation of solutions for any given societal issue. Article link: https://www.c3headlines.com/2023/12/scientific-empirical-evidence-under-attack-the-uniparty-embraces-falsehoods.html

Keywords
scienceenergyclimateelitesidiocracycovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket