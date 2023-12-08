BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

[Dec 8, 2023] Around The World & Flat Again - Debate Aftermath: Spiritual Warfare Friday Live 9pm et [TruthRadioShow]
CuttingEdge
CuttingEdge
463 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
28 views • 03/14/2024

TruthRadioShow.com Presents Spiritual Warfare Friday Live 9pm et

Around The World & Flat Again - Debate Aftermath

In the aftermath of the epic globe vs flat Earth debate last Saturday between Pastor Greg Locke vs Pastor Dean Odle.

Hosts Dan Bidondi & Brian Reece welcome guests Jon Pounders & Pastor Dean Odle to discuss the aftermath of the debate and to prove Biblical cosmology.

Help Support Our Broadcast:

Kofi Donation Page: https://ko-fi.com/truthradioshow

PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/danbidondi

CashApp @RealDanBidondi

Venmo @Dan-Bidondi

Dan Bidondi for http://www.truthradioshow.com/​


SUBSCRIBE!

Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/user/TruthRadioShow

YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheDanBidondiShow

Backup YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQuWqTFoorpirgD5KO8hmA

Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthradioshow


Social Media Platforms:

MeWe Account: https://mewe.com/i/real_danbidondi

Facebook Account: https://www.facebook.com/danbidondilive

TruthRadioShow Facebook Page

https://www.facebook.com/TruthRadioShowOfficial

Rhode Island 2nd Amendment Defenders Task Force

https://www.facebook.com/groups/188985728403540


http://www.shakeandwakeradio.com/


http://www.beforeitsnews.com/


Subscribe and support Now You See TV Today:

http://www.nystv.org/

https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV

FOJCRadio

http://www.fojcradio.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg

The Cutting Edge

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/CuttingEdge

Course Correction Radio

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUcMWj1WMXpLm5Jte8ysRRg

Visual Disturbance Show

https://www.youtube.com/@visualdisturbance504

Straight To The Point with Jason Bidondi

https://www.youtube.com/@jasonbidondi2031

Keywords
sciencebiblespiritualityprophecyreligioncosmologytorahscientismgeology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy