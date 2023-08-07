THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Monday 8/7/23 • Scientists Admit to Developing “Disease X” Vaccine for “Next Pandemic”

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: UK GOVERNMENT SCIENTISTS ADMIT TO DEVELOPING “DISEASE X” VACCINE FOR “NEXT PANDEMIC”Top health official already blaming next pandemic on “climate change and population shifts!”

Start your week with this LIVE broadcast loaded with breaking news globalists DO NOT want you to hear!





SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!





• Please Help Support With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel





*** FIND ALL SUPPORT LINKS AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson