American-made M2A2 ODS-SA "Bradley" Infantry Fighting Vehicle was blown up by a Russian army mine on Zaporozhye front. The destruction caused by a mine impact under the hull of the vehicle resulted in the Ukrainian soldiers inside being seriously injured and killed. Bradley was considered to bring victory, but was thwarted more by Russian forces.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY