Sergei Shoigu Presents - Courage and Heroism of Russian Deputy Platoon Commander Ivan Kalashnikov (call sign Bolshoi) - Hero of Russian Federation Title

🎖🫡 Sergei Shoigu presents deputy platoon commander Ivan Kalashnikov (call sign Bolshoi) with Hero of Russian Federation title

💬 The commander showed courage and heroism while repelling superior Ukrainian forces near Urozhainoye in the South Donetsk direction, the MoD said.

📹 The video provided by the ministry shows five Russian servicemen, two of whom were wounded during this battle, confronting 12 Ukrainian troops.

▪️The commander skillfully led his subordinates, bearing the brunt of the battle, in full view of the enemy and conducting constant aimed fire at the advancing fighters, the ministry said, adding that two more Russian servicemen fought with the Ukrainian troopers in the flanks from the dugouts.